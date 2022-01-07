Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel Launches New Website of Public Service Commission

New Delhi : Governor Mangubhai Patel today launched the newly developed website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission at Raj Bhavan. The website is developed with advanced technology as per the norms of GIGW and WCAG 2.0. Based on this user friendly interface system, candidates will be able to get information easily. All the details and information related to the commission will be available to the candidates on the new website.

Governor Shri Patel congratulated all the functionaries, officers and employees of the Commission on the occasion of the launch of the new website. He appreciated the innovations being made in the direction of transparency and prompt functioning as per the dignity of the Commission. He expressed the hope that through the new website, the participant will get proper information easily and quickly. The transparent functioning of the Commission will be strengthened further. The chairman of the commission, Prof. Rajeshlal Mehra, members Shri Chandrashekhar Raikwar, Dr. Raman Singh Sikarwar and Dr. Krishnakant Sharma were present.