Kalyan Jewellers offers re-imagined shopping experience to customers in Salem

Salem : Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, inaugurated its newly renovated Salem showroom at Five Roads Junction. The newly-designed will present a luxurious, re-imagined experience with distinctive and trendy jewellery designs at display. Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom which is fully-operational today onwards will offer a wide range of contemporary and traditional designs to suit every customers’ taste and preferences. The showroom was inaugurated by Mr. T S Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director – Kalyan Jewellers at 11:30 AM. The Executive Director of the company, Mr Rajesh Kalyanaraman was also present at the event.

Celebrating the launch, Kalyan Jewellers has also announced special offers that will enable customers to maximize the value of their purchases this season. Kalyan Jewellers is offering mega discounts and bumper giveaways for its customers. On gold jewellery purchases of Rs.30,000 and above, customers can avail the 0% wastage offer, on half the purchase value. Shoppers can maximise the value of their purchases with up to 20% off on diamond, uncut and precious stone jewellery. These offers are valid until 31st January, 2022.

Talking about the new showroom, Mr. T S Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “The year 2021 has been a momentous year for brand Kalyan Jewellers in its 28-year long brand journey, we have achieved huge milestones and taken major strides towards creating a holistic ecosystem to enhance the customer shopping experience. We are delighted to begin the year 2022, with the relaunch of our two showrooms in Tamil Nadu, which is an extremely important market for the company. Over the years, we have moved ahead strength-to-strength in positioning Kalyan Jewellers as one of the most-preferred jewellery brands in the region. The newly designed showroom will cater to customers with Kalyan Jewellers’ extensive range of collections, especially the wedding jewellery line – Muhurat, which includes contemporary designs as well as intricate works of temple jewellery. We would also like to thank our patrons in the region for their constant support and faith in Kalyan Jewellers. We promise to continue working towards offering the best to our customers and will stay true to the company’s core values of trust and transparency in times to come.”

Kalyan Jewellers will offer its patrons Muhurat, the bridal jewellery line curated from across India along with exclusive sections featuring Kalyan’s popular house brands such as Tejasvi (Polki jewellery), Mudhra (handcrafted antique jewellery), Nimah (Temple jewellery) and Glo (dancing diamonds). Other sections at the showroom include Ziah (Solitaire-like diamond jewellery), Anokhi (uncut diamonds), Apoorva (diamonds for special occasions), Antara (wedding diamonds), Hera (daily wear diamonds) and Rang (precious stones jewellery). Kalyan Jewellers will draw from its portfolio of over one lakh contemporary and traditional designs and will offer selections for everyday as well as bridal wear and festive occasions.

As part of Kalyan Jewellers’ ‘We Care’ COVID-19 guidelines, the company has instituted the highest level of safety and precautionary measures across all showrooms to safeguard the health and safety of both customers and staff alike. The company has also appointed a ‘Safety Measure Officer’ to ensure safety protocol guidelines are strictly followed.