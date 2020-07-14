Odisha: VSSUT, Burla to remain closed till July 21; VIMSAR, Burla partially shut till July 19

Sambalpur: In view to contain the spread of COVID19, Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla will remain closed till July 21 from tomorrow informed Collector & District Magistrate, Sambalpur . VIMSAR, Burla partially shut till July 19,2020. All routine OPDs & surgery closed . Casualty & Emergency surgery to function at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences & Research (VIMSAR) informed Collector & District Magistrate.

Panic gripped the VIMSAR at Burla following a PG student on duty in the ICU tested corona positive on Monday.

“For the first time a doctor of the institute has tested positive,” said VIMSAR Superintendent Dr Jayashree Dora. The source of the doctor getting infected is under investigation, she added.

“We are trying to ascertain if he got infected from any patient of ICU, or from any other source,” Dr. Dora informed. But the patients and their family members apprehend an ICU outbreak since the doctors has treated them all. Following the incident, 30 doctors and nurses were quarantined as they come under high risk group, the superintendent said further.

