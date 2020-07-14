Hyundai Launches the new TUCSON through ‘The Next Dimension’

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), country’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception, today showcased 3 Legendary and bestselling brands All New CRETA- The Ultimate SUV, Spirited New VERNA and the new TUCSON in the ‘The Next Dimension’ through the ‘VIRTUAL WORLD OF HYUNDAI’. In the Industry First ever full-scale human centric design showcase, Hyundai’s exclusive session bridged distances between the Dynamic Physical and Digital Worlds, while keeping the experience alive.

Speaking at the Industry First, most advanced virtual-reality experience, Mr. SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “We are glad to introduce you to the Virtual World of Hyundai in an exceptional digital experience – ‘The Next Dimension’. With its technological prowess, Hyundai has created a New Paradigm bringing new experience alive. ‘The Next Dimension’ is an immersive expression of different cultures through Human Centric Design. Being an Innovation Centric organization, Hyundai has brought together the Virtual World of 3 Iconic brands – ALL New CRETA, Spirited New VERNA and the launch of the new TUCSON, in a Larger Than Life POD Lab Space creating a new benchmark in the Indian Automotive industry.”

“With over 6.5 million customers worldwide, TUCSON is one of the best-selling SUV’s across the world. The new TUCSON unveiled recently at the Auto Expo 2020 is a testimony of our commitment to bring the best of global products and technology for our customers in India and we are confident that this SUV will set a new benchmark in Industry.” He added.

Segment 1: Success of All New CRETA – The Ultimate SUV

‘The Next Dimension’ was divided into three segments. It began with a showcase of the Record Breaking Success of the All New CRETA – ‘The Ultimate SUV’ with over 45,000 bookings.

CRETA has been a bestseller in its segment since inception and has consistently been the most preferred SUV in India with over 4.85 Lakh happy CRETA customers. Despite challenging times and intense competition, the newly launched All New CRETA – The “Ultimate SUV” has showcased Brand Supremacy becoming Number 1 selling SUV in its segment for last 2 consecutive months. This Power packed Ultimate SUV is an Ultimate all-rounder, from styling to comfort, Connectivity to performance, and in safety providing Ultimate customer care.

Segment 2: The Spirited New VERNA – Live The Thrill

The Second phase of ‘The Next Dimension’ laid the spotlight on Hyundai’s leading product in the Sedan segment The Spirited New VERNA. Hyundai VERNA continues to be a bestselling product with 26 industry accolades and over 5.28 Lac happy customers in domestic and export markets.

VERNA is Hyundai’s Super Performer Brand and with its strong fan following, is amongst the most loved Sedans in India. The recently launched India’s First Fully Connected sedan – The Spirited New VERNA, is an All-rounder sedan with Human Technology Connect. It is comprised of Futuristic Design, Smart Connect, Ingenious Detailing and Superior Dynamics for new age aspirational customers. Styling, Brand Reputation, Dynamic Performance & advanced technology, Segment Best Features and Driving comfort offers a superior product experience to the customers.

The Spirited New VERNA – Key highlights:

‐ Best in Segment – BOLD AND PREMIUM STYLING

o Dark Chrome Grille, Chrome Garnish on Front and Rear Bumper

‐ Best in Segment – SPORTY TURBO VARIANT

o Turbo Engine/7DCT, Twin Tip Mufler

‐ First in Segment – CONNECTED CAR TECHNOLOGY

o Hyundai Blue Link

‐ Best in Segment – ADVANCED POWERTRAIN

o Petrol and Diesel Option with MT & AT

‐ First in Segment – HIGH-TECH ADVANCED FEATURES

o Ventilated Seats, Wireless Charger, Digital Cluster

‐ Best in Segment – WONDER WARRANTY

o Standard Warranty up to 5 Years

Segment 3: The Launch of : The new TUCSON – ANNOUNCE YOUR ARRIVAL

In the last segment Hyundai launched its Flagship Premium SUV, the new TUCSON. The new TUCSON redefines the Premium SUV experience with its Dynamic & Robust appeal, Luxurious interiors, Advanced Technology & Connectivity. With a legacy of 3 highly Trusted & successful Generations and over 6.5 million customers worldwide, TUCSON is one of the best-selling SUV’s across the world. Tucson’s strong success is apparent from the overwhelming response it has received from experts and from customers, winning many prestigious awards in India since its launch in 2016.

The new TUCSON is engineered to deliver a modern premium SUV experience. It is based on 5 key pillars: Premium & Bold Styling, Dominant Performance, Smart Technology & Comfort, Enhanced Connectivity, and Advanced Safety.

PREMIUM & BOLD STYLING

The Dynamic Styling of the All new Tucson sets it apart from other SUVs. The new TUCSON is an outstanding example of Hyundai’s Design excellence. The Signature Cascade Design chrome front Grille makes a Bold & confident statement. While the Penta Projector LED Headlamps along with LED DRL’s & LED Tail Lamps, enhances the Premiumness of the New Tucson. Furthermore, the R18 Diamond cut Alloy wheels & Twin chrome exhaust accentuates the Bold & Sporty appeal. The luxurious All Black Interiors and Leather stitched dashboard gives a rich premium feel to the cabin.

DOMINANT PERFORMANCE

The new TUCSON comes with powerful 2.0 Litre Diesel and Petrol engines. The fun to drive Diesel powertrain with New advanced 8 Speed AT offers the Best-in-segment Power (185ps) and Torque (40.8 kgm)., Also the Petrol Engine delivers an impressive 152 ps Power and 19.6 kgm Torque and is mated to a 6 Speed AT. To further maximise the driving pleasure, new TUCSON is also offered with the HTRAC 4WD system, Advanced Traction Cornering Control and Drive Modes.

