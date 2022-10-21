Odisha: Till date, 3200+ patients have been rendered superspeciality care through Mukhya Mantri Bayu Swasthya Seva

Bhubaneswar: Till date, 3200+ patients have been rendered superspeciality care through Mukhya Mantri Bayu Swasthya Seva. This time the camp is scheduled at Nabarangapur and is functioning from 17th Oct to 23rd Oct. 14 senior faculties are attending to the patients. State Nodal Officer Prof (Dr) Umakant Satapathy is coordinating the scheme. The experts are: Dr Siba Kar- Assoc Prof Surgery, SCB MCH Cuttack, Dr Aruna Acharya, Assoc Prof Nephrology, Dr Debasis Swain, Assoc Prof Anesthesiology, Dr Ranjan Ku Mohanty, Assistant Prof Cardiology, Dr Amiya Paul, Asst Prof Urology, Dr Sandeep Pradhan AS Urology, SCB MCH Cuttack,

Dr Sachin Sharma, SR Urology SCB MCH Cuttack, Dr, Deepak Ranjan Nayak, Asst Prof Surgery, Dr B R Babarao, SR Cardiology, Dr Lalit, Nephrology SCB MCH Cuttack, Dr Sambit Kumar Behera, Asst Prof Gastroenterology, Dr Ch Satyaranjan Samal, Asst Prof Anesthesiology SCB MCH Cuttack, Dr B Arun Kumar Radiology KIIMS, Dr Harishankar Nayak, Asst Prof Radiology, MKCG MCH, Bramhapur.