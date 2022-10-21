Secretary, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation Inspects Work Done in the Department under Special Campaign 2.0

New Delhi : The Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Smt. Vini Mahajan today visited various sections in the department to inspect the cleanliness drive/ scrap disposal / freeing space/beautification work being done under the Special Campaign 2.0 – Swachhta. The Secretary inspected the renovation work undertaken by the Ministry. It was observed that the arrangements made after the renovation are very good and the working space provided to the employees is appropriate.

After the renovation a lot of space is freed by providing customised furniture. During the inspection, Secretary (DDWS) interacted with the employees who are using the space and found them to be very happy with the new set up. The employees were advised to keep the space neat and clean.

Special attention was given to the common area attached to the office under the drive. Secretary found that the common area is very well utilized by putting photographs, flower pots and good lighting system.