Odisha Cabinet approves 6 proposals today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today took 6 important decisions.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said that the cabinet approved the amendment of Odisha Veterinary Services Recruitment Rules; enhancement of posts in OAS cadre at Group-A junior branch level; return of unutilized land of around 206 acres acquired by IDCO in village Kalipalli of Ganjam district to the original land owners; amendment of Pani Panchayat Act for inclusion of mega lift irrigation projects in it, and inclusion of the spouses of the members of landowners in the Pani Panchayats for enhancing women participation.

The cabinet also approved pay revision of the judicial officers and payment of decretal dues to Larsen and Tubro Ltd as per decisions of Arbitration Tribunal.