Odisha Cabinet approves additional 125 posts in OAS Gr.A(JB) Grade enhancing the cadre strength to 1313

Bhubaneswar : The Odisha Cabinet approved the enhancement of posts in the OAS cadre at Group-A junior branch level, here on Friday.

In view of increasing workload in revenue administration specifically in districts and sub-divisions in the line of ‘5T’ and ‘Mo Sarkar’ principle, it has been decided to create additional 125 posts in OAS Gr.A(JB) Grade enhancing the cadre strength to 1313.

The details of posts increased are as below:-

1. 02 posts of Deputy Collector in each district (2×30) – 60

2. Under Secretary, Board of Revenue, Odisha, Cuttack – 04

3. 01 post of Deputy Collector in each Sub-Collector’s Office (1×58) – 58

4. Deputy Collector, 0/o the ADM, Bhubaneswar/ Paradeep/ Rourkela – 03