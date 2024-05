Congress on Wednesday distanced itself from Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda’s ‘racist’ remarks about how people in the South “look like Africans and those in the East look like Arabs and those in the East look like Chinese.”

“The analogies drawn by Sam Pitroda in a podcast to illustrate India’s diversity are most unfortunate and unacceptable. The Indian National Congress completely dissociates itself from these analogies,” said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in a post on X.