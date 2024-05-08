Apple Unveils Thinnest IPad Pro Powered By M4 Chip

Apple CEO Tim Cook took to his official social media handle on X to reveal the latest addition to the tech giant’s product lineup–the all-new iPad Pro. Cook’s post generated a wave of anticipation among Apple enthusiasts and tech fans alike.

Meet the new iPad Pro: the thinnest product we’ve ever created, the most advanced display we’ve ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip. Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create. pic.twitter.com/6PeGXNoKgG — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 7, 2024

Powering the new iPad Pro is the highly anticipated M4 chip, Apple’s latest innovation in processor technology.

With unmatched processing power and efficiency, the M4 chip is expected to enhance performance across the board, from multitasking to graphics-intensive tasks.

One of the most significant advancements in the new iPad Pro is the inclusion of the M4 chip, Apple’s latest innovation in processor technology. This highly anticipated chip is expected to deliver unmatched processing power and efficiency, enhancing performance across various tasks, from multitasking to graphics-intensive applications.

The new iPad Pro also features Apple’s most powerful Neural Engine ever, capable of an astounding 38 trillion operations per second, which is 60 times faster than Apple’s first Neural Engine in the A11 Bionic chip. Combined with next-generation ML accelerators in the CPU, a high-performance GPU, more memory bandwidth, intelligent features, and powerful developer frameworks in iPadOS, the Neural Engine makes the new iPad Pro an incredibly powerful device for AI applications.

Customers can now order the new iPad Pro with M4, starting today, at apple.com/in/store and in the Apple Store app in 29 countries and regions, including the U.S., with availability in stores beginning Wednesday, May 15. The new iPad Pro comes in 11-inch and 13-inch variants, available in silver and space black finishes, with storage configurations ranging from 256GB to 2TB.

For education customers, special pricing is available, with the 11-inch iPad Pro starting at INR 89900 and the 13-inch iPad Pro at INR 119900. Additionally, a range of accessories, including the new Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, are compatible with the new iPad Pro, further enhancing its functionality and versatility.

The announcement of the new iPad Pro has sparked speculation among industry experts and Apple enthusiasts about its potential applications. From professional artists and designers to students and business professionals, the device’s capabilities are expected to cater to a diverse range of users, further solidifying Apple’s position as a leader in the tech industry.