NALCO Operationalises Yoga & Wellness Centre at Nalconagar, Angul

Bhubaneswar : National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), the Navratna CPSE, under Ministry of Mines, Govt of India, has been proactively undertaking various cleanliness drives across all its units and offices with special focus on disposal of scraps and freeing of office spaces. As part of the month-long Special Campaign 2.0, which started on 2nd October 2022, the company has been undertaking various activities related to cleanliness, timely disposal of pending matters, record management, efficient use of office space, restriction on single use plastic etc.

Besides monitoring the various activities related to the special campaign on daily basis, CMD NALCO Shri Sridhar Patra has been leading this special campaign, which is being carried out at NALCO’s Corporate Office in Bhubaneswar as well as in all its production units and Regional Offices across the country. As part of this Special drive in NALCO’s Smelter & Power Complex at Angul, the Sunia Munda lake has been cleaned and a Yoga and wellness centre has been made functional at the Training Institute.