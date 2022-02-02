Odisha: Sundargarh District Reports 287 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Sundargarh District Reports 287 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3450 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 1st Feb
New Positive Cases: 3450
Of which 0-18 years: 436
In quarantine: 2012
Local contacts: 1438
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 152
2. Balasore: 105
3. Bargarh: 82
4. Bhadrak: 52
5. Balangir: 103
6. Boudh: 53
7. Cuttack: 202
8. Deogarh: 71
9. Dhenkanal: 35
10. Gajapati: 73
11. Ganjam: 64
12. Jagatsinghpur: 64
13. Jajpur: 73
14. Jharsuguda: 55
15. Kalahandi: 63
16. Kandhamal: 44
17. Kendrapada: 60
18. Keonjhar: 39
19. Khurda: 714
20. Koraput: 53
21. Malkangiri: 16
22. Mayurbhanj: 180
23. Nawarangpur: 99
24. Nayagarh: 125
25. Nuapada: 181
26. Puri: 72
27. Rayagada: 36
28. Sambalpur: 131
29. Sonepur: 21
30. Sundargarh: 287
31. State Pool: 145
New recoveries: 7767
Cumulative tested: 27745522
Positive: 1255776
Recovered: 1209313
Active cases: 37762