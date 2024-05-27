Dalmia Bharat Foundation Conducts Valediction Ceremony for DIKSHa Trainees at Lanjiberna, Odisha

Lanjiberna : Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Dalmia Bharat Ltd. (DBL), India’s leading cement company, organized a valedictory ceremony for its DIKSHa (Dalmia Institute of Knowledge and Skill Harnessing) trainees in Lanjiberna, Odisha. This event marked the successful completion of the first training conducted at the newly established centre. 30 students from the centre were felicitated for the completion of their training course as General Duty Assistant in Home Healthcare sector, achieving a 94% successful placement rate. In a notable achievement, 29 of the 30 trainees were women. This accomplishment underscores DBF’s commitment to empowering women, advancing gender equality and providing sustainable livelihood opportunities to all. Post assessment, the trainees will receive certification by Health Care Sector Skill Council promoted under NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation) which is dedicated to developing the skills of healthcare professionals. The recently inaugurated DIKSHa centre at Lanjiberna facilitates skill training and employment for youth in the neighbouring villages. The centre offers training courses to pursue careers as General Duty Assistant, Sewing Machine Operator, and Business Correspondent. Present on the occasion were Mr. Ramesh Chandra Kisan, District Skill Development cum Employment Officer, Rourkela and Mr. Jagannath Prasad Mohanty, Center Manager, DIKSHa Lanjiberna.

Commenting on the occasion Shri Chetan Srivastava, Executive Director, DCBL and Unit Head, Rajgangpur said “At Dalmia Bharat, we are dedicated to creating gender agnostic and inclusive programs that positively impact women in the society. Our DIKSHa centers play a pivotal role in bridging skill gaps and empowering youth with sustainable livelihood opportunities. Addressing the demand gaps in the healthcare sector is crucial for providing quality care to our communities. Through this training, we aim to empower next generation of healthcare professionals with industry-standard skills and thereby enhancing the healthcare infrastructure. We congratulate all the trainees on their successful completion of the program. We also extend our heartfelt thanks to NSDC for their unwavering support and collaboration.”

DIKSHa, the flagship project from Dalmia Bharat Foundation has 20 functional centres across its regions of operations and has trained over 15,709 individuals till date, earning monthly wages ranging from INR 8,000 to INR 20,000. These initiatives significantly improve the quality of life for trainees, reinforcing DBF’s role in promoting sustainable community development. Out of the total enrolled youth in FY 24, 63% were females, underscoring strong gender focus and the significant participation of young women in acquiring essential skills.