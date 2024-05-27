Airtel celebrates 1.9 million 5G customers in Odisha

5G network pans across all districts and villages

Bhubaneswar – Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers, today announced that it has 1.9 million customers enjoying 5G service in the state of Odisha. The company has successfully deployed 5G service across all cities and districts in Odisha reflecting a promising shift towards offering next-generation mobile connectivity.

Airtel has registered a significant increase in 5G users in the past 6 months in Odisha. The company’s expansive network deployment has effectively extended its services across the entire state, greatly simplifying the process for customers to embrace 5G. From the iconic architectural marvels of Konark Sun Temple and Lingaraja Temple to the breathtaking vistas of tourist hotspots like Chilika Lake, Khandagiri Udaygiri caves, Hirakud Dam and Odisha Coastline, Airtel continues to complete its rollout across Odisha.

Commenting on the milestone, R Balaji Singh, COO- Odisha, Bharti Airtel said, “We are making significant strides in building the network infrastructure required to facilitate widespread adoption of 5G in Odisha. We express our gratitude to our valued customers who have upgraded to enjoy the power of unlimited 5G service at no additional cost. Our tireless efforts are to keep our customers consistently connected to the state’s fastest, most reliable, and cutting-edge network.”

The rapid deployment and adoption of 5G in the country is due to multiple factors including rapid network enhancement, accelerated 5G rollout and increasing availability of 5G devices. In order to make affordable devices accessible to users, Airtel also collaborated with Poco to offer sub-10K 5G smartphones, which helped to grow its overall 5G user base in the country. Retail expansion in the region to increase physical format of stores has further augmented consumer connect to help customers upgrade conveniently to 5G service.