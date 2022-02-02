Odisha: Sambalpur District Reports 131 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Sambalpur District Reports 131 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3450 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 1st Feb

New Positive Cases: 3450

Of which 0-18 years: 436

In quarantine: 2012

Local contacts: 1438

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 152

2. Balasore: 105

3. Bargarh: 82

4. Bhadrak: 52

5. Balangir: 103

6. Boudh: 53

7. Cuttack: 202

8. Deogarh: 71

9. Dhenkanal: 35

10. Gajapati: 73

11. Ganjam: 64

12. Jagatsinghpur: 64

13. Jajpur: 73

14. Jharsuguda: 55

15. Kalahandi: 63

16. Kandhamal: 44

17. Kendrapada: 60

18. Keonjhar: 39

19. Khurda: 714

20. Koraput: 53

21. Malkangiri: 16

22. Mayurbhanj: 180

23. Nawarangpur: 99

24. Nayagarh: 125

25. Nuapada: 181

26. Puri: 72

27. Rayagada: 36

28. Sambalpur: 131

29. Sonepur: 21

30. Sundargarh: 287

31. State Pool: 145

New recoveries: 7767

Cumulative tested: 27745522

Positive: 1255776

Recovered: 1209313

Active cases: 37762