MCL observes “Swachhta Pakhwara-2024” with series of awareness events

Sambalpur: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) is observing “Swachhta Pakhwara-2024” till June 30, 2024, with a series of awareness programmes being organised across the operational areas of the company. This initiative aims to spread the message of cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The fortnight-long campaign was inaugurated by Shri Uday Anant Kaole, Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of MCL, who administered the ‘Swachhta Pledge’ to all employees.

Officials present on this occasion included Shri Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), Shri PK Patel, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), Shri JK Borah, Director (Technical/Operations), Shri AK Behura, Director (Finance), Shri AS Bapat, Director (Technical/Projects & Planning) and General Managers/Heads of various departments.

To further propagate the message of cleanliness, the CMD flagged off a specially designed tableau, the ‘Swachhta Rath’. This mobile unit, carrying creative print and musical messages, is tasked to visit peripheral villages and marketplaces in order to motivate people for keeping their surroundings clean and shun single use plastic in daily life.

On this occasion the CMD said, “MCL remains committed to contributing to the national objective of a clean and green India and encourages all its stakeholders to actively participate in “Swachhta Pakhwara-2024” to make this initiative a grand success.”