Indian Institute of Architects, Odisha Chapter celebrates 2nd General Body Meeting and Rajo Festival

Bhubaneswar – The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Odisha Chapter, hosted its 2nd General Body Meeting and celebrated the vibrant Rajo Festival at Hotel Swosti Premium, Bhubaneswar. The event was graced by the esteemed office bearers of the executive committee of IIA Odisha Chapter, including Ar. Swopnadutta Mohanty, Chairperson; Ar. Mousumi Nanda, Vice Chairperson; Ar. Rudra Sabitru Nayak, Honorary Secretary; Ar. Bibhudatta Sahoo, Honorary Secretary; Ar. Laxminarayan Singh, Treasurer.

The event started with the 2nd General Body Meeting of the association where Ar Swopnadutta Mohanty the Chairperson welcomed all the members . Ar. Mousumi Nanda, the Vice Chairperson presided the meeting and invited the Honorary Secretary, Ar. Bibhudatta Sahoo, to present the developments and achievements of the institute over the past 12 months. This was followed by a detailed financial report presented by the Treasurer, Ar. Laxminarayan Singh, highlighting the financial health and progress of the institute.

Post the General Body Meeting, the celebrations of the Rajo Festival began in full swing. The festival, known for celebrating womanhood, featured a variety of stalls and programs that were meticulously planned to engage and entertain the attendees throughout the day. Some of the highlights included Mehendi Stall, Pitha Stall (traditional Odia sweets), Doli (Swing), Raja Paan Stall.

Delicious savouries and sweets were available for everyone to enjoy, adding to the festive spirit. The day was filled with joy, laughter, and camaraderie as various fun competitions like saree draping, karaoke track singing,tug of war, musical chair, hand wrestling, playing cards, etc were organized for the architects and their family members . Music and dance competition for kids were also organised,making it a memorable event for all.

The celebration concluded on a high note, leaving everyone with fond memories and a sense of community. The IIA Odisha Chapter looks forward to continuing this tradition and bringing its members together for more such joyous occasions in the future.