Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo assumes charge of Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment Department today

Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo assumes charge of Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment Department today.   Agriculture Secretary Arabinda Padhee briefed him on the ongoing activities of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment in the state.

