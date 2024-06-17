Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo assumes charge of Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment Department today. Agriculture Secretary Arabinda Padhee briefed him on the ongoing activities of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment in the state.
