Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 51 Covid cases today.

Covid-19 Report For 18th June

New Positive Cases: 51

Of which 0-18 years: 6

In quarantine: 30

Local contacts: 21

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 4

2. Boudh: 1

3. Cuttack: 3

4. Ganjam: 1

5. Jagatsinghpur: 2

6. Jharsuguda: 1

7. Khurda: 26

8. Nayagarh: 2

9. Nuapada: 1

10. Sambalpur: 1

11. Sundargarh: 2

12. State Pool: 7

New recoveries: 14

Cumulative tested: 31948569

Positive: 1288851

Recovered: 1279433

Active cases: 239