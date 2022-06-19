Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 51 Covid cases today.
Covid-19 Report For 18th June
New Positive Cases: 51
Of which 0-18 years: 6
In quarantine: 30
Local contacts: 21
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 4
2. Boudh: 1
3. Cuttack: 3
4. Ganjam: 1
5. Jagatsinghpur: 2
6. Jharsuguda: 1
7. Khurda: 26
8. Nayagarh: 2
9. Nuapada: 1
10. Sambalpur: 1
11. Sundargarh: 2
12. State Pool: 7
New recoveries: 14
Cumulative tested: 31948569
Positive: 1288851
Recovered: 1279433
Active cases: 239