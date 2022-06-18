CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates developmental projects worth Rs. 14.38 crore in Kullu AC of district Kullu

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated various developmental projects worth Rs. 14.38 crore in Kullu Assembly Constituency of Kullu District.

Chief Minister inaugurated 100 bedded maternal and child health block of Regional Hospital Kullu constructed at a cost of Rs 12.95 crore, Health Sub Center Mohal constructed with an expenditure of 46 lakhs, Health Sub Center Bagan constructed with an amount of 16 lakhs. He also inaugurated Nagar Panchayat office and Development Block Office at Bhuntar.

While addressing the public meeting organized in the Bhuntar Sabzi Mandi complex on the occasion of closing ceremony of four day long Bhuntar fair (Shadi Jaach), the Chief Minister announced to open mini secretariat at Bhuntar, to start commerce classes in GSSS Peej and science classes in GSSS Manikaran. He also announced Rs. 10 lakh for construction of roof at Mela venue. He announced to upgrade various government schools and to name the Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) Dhalpur on the name of martyr Balkrishan.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the fairs and festivals organized in Himachal Pradesh, play a pivotal role in showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the state. State government has also ensured conservation of this rich cultural heritage by providing district level, state level and international status to these fairs and by increasing the grant amount for various fairs. He said that the grant amount for international level fairs has been increased from Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh, national level fairs from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh, state level fairs has been increased from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 1.5 lakh and the grant amount of district level fairs has also been increased to Rs. 50 thousand.

The Chief Minister said that preservation and propagation of culture is essential for progress of any nation. Only those nations endowed with cultural heritage are able to maintain their identity and supremacy in the world and India is one of them. He exhorted the youth to stay connected with their culture so that the future generation could also witness our rich cultural heritage.

He said that during the last four years of the State Government, an amount of Rs.114 crore has been sanctioned, which include construction work of transit house, Primary Health Center Khanag, Health Sub Center Pinni, Health Sub Center Ratocha, Civil Hospital Manali, Community Health Center Patlikuhal, etc. and these work are nearing completion. He said that the tender for construction work in 100 bedded building with an expenditure of Rs.66 crore 62 lakh in Anni, construction of Community Health Center Dalash with an outlay of Rs. 13 crores, building of Primary Health Center Thatibeed to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 2 crore 53 lakhs were under process.

Chief Minister said that to strengthen the health facilities in the district, the state government has upgraded many hospitals, besides opening new health centres.

Jai Ram Thakur said that Kullu Development Block consisting of 76 Gram Panchayats is the biggest Development Block of Himachal Pradesh and to facilitate the 49 gram panchayats, the state government has opened Block Development Office at Bhuntar. Opening of this office is facilitating far flung village of Malana along with other surrounding areas and was also accessible to specially-abled and senior citizens.

He said that in order to tap the tourism potential available in Kullu district, Lag Valley has been included under the Nai Raahein-Nai Manzilein scheme. He said that the work of ropeway for Bijli Mahadev has also started.

The Chief Minister said that a state-of-the-art bus stand was constructed on BOT basis in Kullu for the convenience of the tourists and residents of the district. The construction work of Rs 2 crore bridge on Bharai Khad on Kullu-Karon road has been completed, whereas another bridge was also being constructed on the same road with an expenditure of Rs 3 crore. The construction work of a Peej to Buai road with an outlay of Rs 6 crore was in progress. An amount of Rs 5 crore has been approved for construction of Loran Sarli via Khalada road and Rs 3 crore for Bhatgaran Mor to Khadihar. He said that construction of Badah-Pahnala-Shilihar road with an expenditure of Rs 11 crore and Khadihar to Lingar Banchhu road at an outlay of Rs 8 crore has been completed.

Chairperson, Nagar Panchayat Bhuntar and former MP Maheshwar Singh also spoke on this occasion.

Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, MLA Banjar Surendra Shourie, Vice Chairman HPMC Ram Singh, Vice Chairman Agro Industry Yuvraj Bodh, BJP leader Brigadier Khushal Singh Thakur, Deputy Commissioner Kullu Ashutosh Garg, Superintendent of Police Kullu Gurdev Chand Sharma, officer bearers of District BJP, representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.