Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 82 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 82 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 175 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 28th November.
Covid-19 Report For 13th December
New Positive Cases: 175
Of which 0-18 years: 30
In quarantine: 101
Local contacts: 74
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Bhadrak: 1
3. Cuttack: 12
4. Deogarh: 1
5. Dhenkanal: 1
6. Gajapati: 3
7. Jagatsinghpur: 1
8. Jajpur: 5
9. Kendrapada: 7
10. Khurda: 82
11. Mayurbhanj: 12
12. Nayagarh: 4
13. Puri: 6
14. Rayagada: 1
15. Sambalpur: 4
16. Sonepur: 4
17. Sundargarh: 11
18. State Pool: 19
New recoveries: 171
Cumulative tested: 24521645
Positive: 1051927
Recovered: 1041536
Active cases: 1901