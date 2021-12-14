Odisha reports 175 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 175 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1051927. Khordha district registered the Highest of 82 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 12 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 13th December

New Positive Cases: 175

Of which 0-18 years: 30

In quarantine: 101

Local contacts: 74

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Bhadrak: 1

3. Cuttack: 12

4. Deogarh: 1

5. Dhenkanal: 1

6. Gajapati: 3

7. Jagatsinghpur: 1

8. Jajpur: 5

9. Kendrapada: 7

10. Khurda: 82

11. Mayurbhanj: 12

12. Nayagarh: 4

13. Puri: 6

14. Rayagada: 1

15. Sambalpur: 4

16. Sonepur: 4

17. Sundargarh: 11

18. State Pool: 19

New recoveries: 171

Cumulative tested: 24521645

Positive: 1051927

Recovered: 1041536

Active cases: 1901