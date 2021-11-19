Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 120 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 120 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 242 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 18th November

New Positive Cases: 242

Of which 0-18 years: 45

In quarantine: 141

Local contacts: 101

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 7

3. Bargarh: 6

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Cuttack: 18

6. Jagatsinghpur: 3

7. Jajpur: 5

8. Jharsuguda: 1

9. Kalahandi: 1

10. Kendrapada: 4

11. Khurda: 120

12. Koraput: 2

13. Malkangiri: 2

14. Mayurbhanj: 24

15. Nayagarh: 2

16. Nuapada: 1

17. Puri: 4

18. Sambalpur: 7

19. Sundargarh: 4

20. State Pool: 28

New recoveries: 351

Cumulative tested: 23120658

Positive: 1046559

Recovered: 1035613

Active cases: 2504