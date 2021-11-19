Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 120 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 120 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 242 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 18th November
New Positive Cases: 242
Of which 0-18 years: 45
In quarantine: 141
Local contacts: 101
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 7
3. Bargarh: 6
4. Bhadrak: 2
5. Cuttack: 18
6. Jagatsinghpur: 3
7. Jajpur: 5
8. Jharsuguda: 1
9. Kalahandi: 1
10. Kendrapada: 4
11. Khurda: 120
12. Koraput: 2
13. Malkangiri: 2
14. Mayurbhanj: 24
15. Nayagarh: 2
16. Nuapada: 1
17. Puri: 4
18. Sambalpur: 7
19. Sundargarh: 4
20. State Pool: 28
New recoveries: 351
Cumulative tested: 23120658
Positive: 1046559
Recovered: 1035613
Active cases: 2504