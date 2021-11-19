PM Narendra Modi greets people on Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On the special occasion of the Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev , Modi has recalled his pious thoughts and noble ideals.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“On the special occasion of the Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I recall his pious thoughts and noble ideals. His vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s emphasis on serving others is also very motivating.”