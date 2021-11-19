Odisha reports 242 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 242 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1046559. Khordha district registered the Highest of 120 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 18 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 18th November
New Positive Cases: 242
Of which 0-18 years: 45
In quarantine: 141
Local contacts: 101
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 7
3. Bargarh: 6
4. Bhadrak: 2
5. Cuttack: 18
6. Jagatsinghpur: 3
7. Jajpur: 5
8. Jharsuguda: 1
9. Kalahandi: 1
10. Kendrapada: 4
11. Khurda: 120
12. Koraput: 2
13. Malkangiri: 2
14. Mayurbhanj: 24
15. Nayagarh: 2
16. Nuapada: 1
17. Puri: 4
18. Sambalpur: 7
19. Sundargarh: 4
20. State Pool: 28
New recoveries: 351
Cumulative tested: 23120658
Positive: 1046559
Recovered: 1035613
Active cases: 2504