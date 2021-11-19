Odisha reports 242 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 242 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1046559. Khordha district registered the Highest of 120 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 18 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 18th November

New Positive Cases: 242

Of which 0-18 years: 45

In quarantine: 141

Local contacts: 101

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 7

3. Bargarh: 6

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Cuttack: 18

6. Jagatsinghpur: 3

7. Jajpur: 5

8. Jharsuguda: 1

9. Kalahandi: 1

10. Kendrapada: 4

11. Khurda: 120

12. Koraput: 2

13. Malkangiri: 2

14. Mayurbhanj: 24

15. Nayagarh: 2

16. Nuapada: 1

17. Puri: 4

18. Sambalpur: 7

19. Sundargarh: 4

20. State Pool: 28

New recoveries: 351

Cumulative tested: 23120658

Positive: 1046559

Recovered: 1035613

Active cases: 2504