Odisha DGP reviews Maoist menace in Koraput

Koraput: Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Bansal visited Koraput district on Monday to take stock of the Maoist situation and review the security arrangements for the ULB elections.

He held a meeting at the Southern Range DIG office with other senior officials, including the Director and IG of Intelligence.

Bansal told reporters, “We discussed the Maoist issues in Koraput and the neighbouring districts and the ways to control their activities more effectively.”

“Besides, we also pondered upon the preparedness and security arrangements for the urban elections and the subsequent counting. Our primary aim is to help conduct a free and fair election in the district without any violence like the last panchayat elections,” said Bansal.

Bansal visited the OSAP Third Battalion, office of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Reserve Police office.

The DGP also visited Nabarangpur and Rayagada districts after concluding his tour to Koraput.