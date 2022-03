Ministry of Heavy Industries sanctions 1576 EV Charging Stations across 16 Highways & 9 Expressways under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme

New Delhi: The Ministry of Heavy Industries has sanctioned 2877 charging stations in 68 cities across 25 states/UTs under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme. Further, MHI has sanctioned 1576 EV Charging Stations across 16 Highways & 9 Expressways under this phase. The details of charging stations sanctioned and installed in the cities under FAME India Scheme Phase-II are attached as ANNEXURE-I. The details of charging stations as sanctioned in Expressways/ Highways are attached as ANNEXURE-II. Further, as per the Ministry of Power guidelines, there shall be at least one charging station at every 25 kms on both sides of the Highway and also at least one Charging Station for long Range/Heavy Duty EVs at every 100 kms on both sides of the Highway. For the city at least one charging station will be set up in a grid of 3km x 3km.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries had sanctioned about 520 Charging Stations/ Infrastructure for about Rs. 43 Crore under Phase-I of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme.

Further, a budget provision of Rs. 1000 Crore has been earmarked for a period of 5 years [2019-20 to 2023-24] for establishment of charging infrastructure under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme.

Following Solar Based Charging Infrastructure for EVs were sanctioned under phase-I of FAME India Scheme:

Charging Stations details Organization Sanctioned Installed Solar Based Charging Infrastructure for EVs in NCR by REIL, Jaipur REIL, Jaipur 3 3 Solar Grid Hybrid and Grid powered Charging Station along Delhi-Jaipur-Agra Highway REIL 25 25 Solar Based Chargers (20 locations) along Delhi-Chandigarh Highway BHEL 20 20

ANNEXURE-I

Details of Charging Stations sanctioned under FAME India Scheme Phase-II

Sr. No. State City Total Sanctioned City-wise EV Charging station Total Sanctions State-Wise EV Charging station EV Charging Stations Installed as on dated: 17-03-2022 1 Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 92 266 2 Vishakhapatnam 71 3 Tirupati 68 4 Kakinada 35 5 Assam Jorhat 10 20 6 Guwahati 10 7 Bihar Patna 37 37 8 Chandigarh Chandigarh 70 70 9 Chattisgarh Raipur 25 25 10 Delhi Delhi 72 72 5 11 Gujarat Ahmedabad 181 278 2 12 Vadodara 37 13 Gandhi Nagar 10 14 Surat 50 15 Haryana Gurugram 30 50 16 Karnal 10 17 Sonipat 10 18 Himanchal Pradesh Dharamshala 10 10 19 Karnataka Bengaluru 152 172 20 Gulbarga 10 21 Mangalore 10 22 Kerala Kochi 50 211 23 Thrissur 28 24 Kannur 27 25 Kollam, 25 26 Thrivananthapuram 27 27 Malappuram 28 28 Kozhikode 26 29 Maharashtra Mumbai 229 317 30 Nashik 25 31 Nagpur 38 4 32 Thane 25 33 Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 63 235 34 Indore 117 35 Jabalpur 55 36 Meghalaya Shillong 40 40 37 Odisha Bhubaneshwar 18 18 38 Puducherry Pondicherry 10 10 39 Rajasthan Jaipur 68 205 40 Jodhpur 37 41 Kota 32 42 Udaipur 37 43 Ajmer 31 44 Sikkim Gangtok 29 29 45 J & K Srinagar 25 25 46 Tamil Nadu Chennai 141 281 7 47 Coimbatore 25 48 Madurai 50 49 Vellore 10 50 Salem 10 51 Thanjavur 10 52 Tiruchirappalli 25 53 Erode 10 54 Telangana Hyderabad 118 138 55 Warangal 10 56 Karimnagar 10 57 Uttar Pradesh Lucknow 37 207 58 Varanasi 25 59 Prayagraj 25 60 Kanpur 25 61 Noida 55 62 Aligarh 10 63 Saharanpur 10 64 Bareilly 10 65 Jhansi 10 66 Uttarakhand Dehradun 10 10 West Bengal Kolkata 141 141 67 68 Andama & Nicobar Andama 10 10 Total 2877 2877 18

ANNEXURE-II

The details of charging stations as sanctioned in Expressways/ Highways

Sl. No Expressways Entity EV Charging Stations Sanctioned 1 Mumbai – Pune EESL 10 2 Ahmadabad – Vadodara EESL 10 3 Delhi Agra Yamuna EESL 20 4 Bengaluru Mysore BEL 14 5 Bangaluru-Chennai BEL 30 6 Surat-Mumbai EESL 30 7 Agra-Lucknow REIL 40 8 Eastern Peripheral (A) EESL 14 9 Hyderabad ORR EESL 16 Sl. No Highways Entity EV Charging Stations Sanctioned 1 Delhi – Srinagar EESL 80 2 Delhi – Kolkata EESL 160 3 Agra – Nagpur EESL 80 4 Meerut to Gangotri Dham REIL 44 5 Mumbai – Delhi BEL 124 6 Mumbai-Panaji EESL 60 7 Mumbai – Nagpur EESL 70 8 Mumbai – Bengaluru BEL 100 9 Kolkata – Bhubaneswar EESL 44 10 Kolkata – Nagpur EESL 120 11 Kolkata – Gangtok REIL 76 12 Chennai-Bhubaneswar EESL 120 13 Chennai – Trivendram EESL 74 14 Chennai-Ballary REIL 62 15 Chennai – Nagpur EESL 114 16 Mangaldai – Wakro REIL 64 TOTAL 1576

This information was given by the Minister of State for Heavy Industries Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.