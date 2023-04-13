Odisha Development Forum submits memo to setup Super Speciality hospitals in Brahmapur

Brahmapur: The MKCG Medical College & hospital in Brahmapur, Odisha has completed 60 years of its establishment and it is the only referral hospital in South Odisha. However, for years of negligence by successive State Governments the quality of medical care in MKCG is not as per the expectation of the people.

The absent of quality private hospitals to cater the need of the growing number of patients and visitors to the city further aggravated the situation and this alarming condition is now forcing patients to go outside cities like Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Chennai for minimum health care.

To reverse the alarming health condition of Ganjam District & South Odisha, yesterday ‘ODISHA DEVELOPMENT FORUM’, which is sphere heading the development movement in the backward districts of Odisha submitted memorandums to Seven Hills, CARE, Mahatma Gandhi cancer hospital & other private hospital groups in Vizag to set-up Super Speciality hospitals in Brahmapur.

The Forum Members highlighted that Brahmapur city is a commercial nerve centre of Odisha and is also serving as the gateway to entire South Odisha. It has a functional Airport & has several industries. It has Gopalpur Port and many institutes of National Importance. Brahmapur is the gateway to major tourist destinations like Gopalpur-On-Sea, Chilika Lake, Maa Tara Tarini Shakti Peetha and the entire Tribal land of South Odisha.

At present, due to absence of quality health care facilities in Berhampur city or its nearby areas majority of patients have been depending on Vizag for treatment.

Therefore, in a discussion with the GM, CEO & Marketing Manager of Seven Hills hospital, Vizag, members of Odisha Development Forum urged them to setting up a branch of the Super Speciality hospital in Brahmapur.

The Seven Hills authorities given their concent & assured to take a decision in this regard soon. All other groups also given positive signs to settingup their branches.

Forum secretary V Someswar Rao, executive members Manas Ranjan Patro, Prabin Pattnaik, Kiran Kumar Panda, Santosh Kumar Sahu, Binod Sabat, N Nilamadhab Patro and others were also present on this occasion.