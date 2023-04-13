Tankadhar Tripathy BJP Candidate For Jharsuguda By-Election

Bhubaneswar: BJP announced young leader Tankadhar Tripathy as party candidate for the by-election to Jharsuguda Assembly constituency.

The BJP central Committee issued a notification naming Tripathy as the party nominee. Tripathy’s name had been doing rounds as the front runner for the party ticket.

Tripathy will take on BJD’s Dipali Das and Congress candidate Tarun Pandey in the political battle in Jharuguda.

The Congress party had earlier announced Tarun Pandey as party candidate for the bye-election to the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency.