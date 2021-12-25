Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 8 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 8 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 124 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 24th December

New Positive Cases: 124

Of which 0-18 years: 17

In quarantine: 75

Local contacts: 49

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 3

3. Bargarh: 6

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 8

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Gajapati: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 1

10. Jajpur: 4

11. Jharsuguda: 5

12. Kendrapada: 1

13. Khurda: 61

14. Mayurbhanj: 2

15. Nayagarh: 1

16. Nuapada: 2

17. Puri: 2

18. Sambalpur: 2

19. Sundargarh: 2

20. State Pool: 13

New recoveries: 210

Cumulative tested: 25174522

Positive: 1053769

Recovered: 1043601

Active cases: 1664