Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 8 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 8 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 124 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 24th December
New Positive Cases: 124
Of which 0-18 years: 17
In quarantine: 75
Local contacts: 49
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 3
3. Bargarh: 6
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Balangir: 1
6. Cuttack: 8
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Gajapati: 3
9. Jagatsinghpur: 1
10. Jajpur: 4
11. Jharsuguda: 5
12. Kendrapada: 1
13. Khurda: 61
14. Mayurbhanj: 2
15. Nayagarh: 1
16. Nuapada: 2
17. Puri: 2
18. Sambalpur: 2
19. Sundargarh: 2
20. State Pool: 13
New recoveries: 210
Cumulative tested: 25174522
Positive: 1053769
Recovered: 1043601
Active cases: 1664