Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approves Rs 158 crores for 21 road projects in Malkangiri district

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik approves Rs 158 crores for 21 road projects in Malkangiri district. Suggestions for the road projects were made during the public grievance interaction of the Secy to CM (5T) V K Pandian visit to the district in March. Roads to connect the interior blocks of Chitrakonda, Kalimela, Korukunda, and Podia. These projects will cover 172.53 km. These projects are taken up under the Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana-Connecting Unconnected Villages in Difficult Areas (MMSY-CUVDA) scheme.