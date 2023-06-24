KIIT-KISS Model for Better Sports Ecosystem: Expert

Bhubaneswar : A workshop on “Strengthening Sports Personnel Ecosystem across the Country’’ was organised today at KIIT-Deemed-to-be-University, as an event under G20 initiative by the KIIT-KISS Sports.

Speaking at the inaugural session Prof Susanta Kumar Dash, Director, Directorate of Polytechnic and also Prof and HoD Animal Breeding and Genetics at OUAT, said “sports bind everybody and we as a cricket-loving nation have realised it. Sports ecosystem development is linked to sportspersons, regulators, coaches, officials, trainers and many other stakeholders, but sports organisers are the most vital ones and KIIT-KISS as sports organisers and infrastructure developers in sports have created a special benchmark across the nation.’’

Calling all these factors as “a symbiotic relationship’’ for the overall development of sports in India, the genetics professor and avid sports lover from OUAT also suggested that the contribution of KIIT-KISS towards sports patronage should be a topic for study of research for the students of management and various other disciplines.

Martin Owens, Head Coach, Odisha Reliance Foundation Athletics HPC, Ian Els Chief Swimming Coach KISS-Glenmark Aquatic Foundation, GE Sreedharan Arjuna and Dronacharya Awardee and National Coach Indian Volleyball Team, Dr Manmohan Rout former Principal Government College of Physical Education Bhubaneswar, Dr Ambika Prasad Ray former Sports Officer Utkal University, Dr Shakti Ranjan Mishra former Principal Baliapal College of Physical Education, Olympian Anuradha Biswal and Director General Sports KIIT-KISS Gaganendu Dash spoke.

While Dr Shakti Ranjan Mishra, former Principal Baliapal College of Physical Education spoke about the principles of ESG Matrix (Environment, Social and Governance factors) for a sustainable environment while developing sports across the nation, Ian Els Chief Swimming Coach KISS-Glenmark Aquatic Foundation called for an “optimal athletic development plan’’ and investment at the grassroots level.

Dr Manmohan Rout, former Principal Government College of Physical Education Bhubaneswar spoke about equal importance for all sports and no special treatment towards some selected ones. Olympian Anuradha Biswal emphasised on team work and team spirit behind the success of an athlete.

The workshop was organized successfully under the guidance of Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General Sports, KIIT & KISS.

At the end all the speakers were felicitated on behalf of Prof Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and Hon’ble Member of Parliament Kandhamal who conveyed his good wishes to all for their participation.