Vedanta Aluminium recognised with Highest Exporter Award by Haldia Dock Complex

Bhubaneswar : Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, has been recognized as the highest exporter of containerised cargo in Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) through Haldia Dock Complex by the Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Port (Formerly Kolkata Port Trust) for the year 2022-23. The company was conferred with an award for this achievement byShri.Santanu Thakur,Honourable Minister of State for Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, during a trade felicitation meet held recently at Kolkata.

Demonstrating exceptional capabilities in logistics, cargo handling, multi-modal efficiencyand extensive connectivity to ports, Vedanta Aluminium, Jharsuguda,received the award for successfully shipping over 1.4 lakh tonnes of containerised cargousing 6100 TEUs to more than 30 countries and 50 ports across the world during FY23.This achievement is underpinned by the company’s vision to ‘Make in India for the World’, exemplifying itsrole as a flagbearer of India’s manufacturing prowess on the global stage.

Through this feat, Vedanta Aluminium has demonstrated itscommitment to enhancing India’s export capabilities and fostering valuable global partnerships. The company’s efforts align with national initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti, aimed at strengthening logistics and connectivity infrastructure towardspropelling India’s economic growth. The award recognises the collaborative efforts between Vedanta Limited, Jharsuguda and the Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Port in driving industrialgrowth and development in Eastern India.

Expressing delight over this prestigious award, Mr. Sunil Gupta, CEO, Vedanta Limited,Jharsuguda said “Vedanta Aluminium recognises its role as a nation-builder and flagbearer of our country’s manufacturing prowess. This award therefore comes as an added boost in our unwavering commitment to representing the highest standards of quality, innovation, and global customer satisfaction. As part of our relentless efforts for excellence, we are focused on contributing to the growth of the Indian economy by expanding our export capabilities. We look forward to setting new benchmarks in the years to come.”

Offering one of the widest ranges of aluminium products in the industry globally, Vedanta Aluminium caters to the needs of customers in over 50+ countries, including India. Its products find high-end applications in several critical and emerging industries, from aerospace, construction, and transportation toelectric vehicles, renewables and battery technologies.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.29 million tonnes in FY23. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2022 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.