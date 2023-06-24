KIIT Achieves Impressive Rankings in Times Higher Education’s Asia University Ranking

Bhubaneswar: In a remarkable feat, the KIIT Deemed-to-be-University has secured the 13th position among Indian universities and the 147th spot in Asia in the prestigious Times Higher Education’s Asia University Ranking. This achievement is particularly noteworthy considering that KIIT was placed in the 201-250 range in the previous year’s rankings. Moreover, KIIT has emerged as the leading university in Odisha, surpassing both public and private institutions in the region.

The rankings were determined based on various criteria including “teaching,” “research,” “citation,” “international outlook,” and “industry income.” KIIT’s strong performance across these areas contributed to its significant rise in the ranking list.

This accomplishment not only brings recognition to KIIT and home state of Odisha, but also reaffirms its standing as one of the top universities in India.

It is worth highlighting that despite being only 25 years old, KIIT has outperformed several well-established institutions on the list, many of which have been around for over 50 years. Additionally, it is worth noting that KIIT received its deemed-to-be-university status a mere 19 years ago.

Expressing his happiness Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS congratulated all the faculty, teachers, students, and staff of KIIT and KISS for this success.