KIIT Students Shibani and Mamali win Historic Bronze Medal in Unified Beach Volleyball at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany.

Bhubaneswar: KIIT Students Ms. Shibani Priyadarshini & Ms. Mamali Nag are representing the Unified Beach Volleyball Indian Team for Special Olympic World Summer Games 2023 held at Berlin, Germany from 12th – 26th June, 2023. The SO Bharat Team defeated SO Costa Rica today at Beach Mitte, Berlin to clinch the Bronze Medal.

Both the players thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, President Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), Hon’ble Member of Parliament Kandhamal and Founder KIIT & KISS for his constant support. They also thanked the Sports & Youth Services Department, Govt. of Odisha and Sri. Prakash Ratha, Odisha Area Director, Special Olympic Bharat for their support.

Prof. Samanta congratulated both Shibani & Mamali on their historic achievement and wished them good luck for their future endeavors.