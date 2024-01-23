OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha Cabinet has approved the Odisha Biotechnology Policy 2024 to create a flourishing ecosystem for biotechnology industry

By OdAdmin

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet has approved the Odisha Biotechnology Policy 2024 to create a flourishing ecosystem for biotechnology industry. This will further promote higher education, research & infrastructure development in the sector and strengthen the supportive ecosystem for innovation, incubation, investment, income & impact to build enterprises.

