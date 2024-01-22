Sanjali Centre for Odissi Dance presents ‘Hansika’- An Odissi Adaptation of Russian Ballet Swan Lake

Bangalore : Leading Odissi exponent Sharmila Mukerjee and her dance ensemble Sanjali will present ‘Hansika’ – an Odissi adaptation of the widely acclaimed Russian Ballet ‘Swan Lake’ on 4th February, Sunday, at ADA Rangamandira, JC Road, at 6.30PM.

With an ensemble of 25 artistes, Hansika showcases a western classical theme through the Indian classical dance form of Odissi. ‘Hansika’ presents a compelling tale of romance and deception through an Odissi dance drama. It’s an intimate portrait of a love affair between Prince Siegfried and Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorceress.The graceful movements and elegant postures seen in the Russian ballet will be recreated in Hansika through fluidic Odissi movements. The sculpturesque poses and intricate footwork in Odissi lends itself naturally into the fabric of ballet. The stage design, costumes and the music has been meticulously created to capture the essence of the original composition. Music for Hansika has been composed by music director and composer Praveen D Rao

Known for her choice of fresh and unconventional themes, Hansika is yet another pioneering effort from Sharmila Mukerjee to go beyond the traditional repertoire. Her love for the offbeat is evident in her past productions that have beautifully portrayed distinctive themes through the threads of Odissi. Her portrayal of ‘Kaikeyi’ gave a new dimension to Ramayana’s much maligned character and her production ‘Grishma Geetam’ for World Dance day portrayed the beauty of summer. Similarly, Sharmila Mukerjee’s ‘Sookshma’ had a social message about womanhood, nature and the compelling need to respect both, alike. With every production, Sharmila has explored narratives that go past the convention. Through her choice of unique themes, versatile choreography and artistic presentations, Sharmila has been instrumental in bringing Odissi to the forefront of the performing arts scene in South India.

What: ‘Hansika’ by Sanjali Centre for Odissi Dance – Odissi adaptation of Russian Ballet ‘Swan Lake’

When: 4th February, Sunday

Where: ADA Rangamandira, JC Road, Bengaluru

Time: 6.30PM

For tickets: https://allevents.in/ bangalore/hansika-an- adaptation-of-swan-lake/ 80002847470930?ref=smdl