Number of reforms taken to increase production of coal to meet growing energy demand of the country: Coal & Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi: Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that number of reforms have been taken to increase the production of coal to meet the growing energy demand of the country.

Mr Joshi today chaired agreement signing meet in New Delhi with successful bidders of 16 auctioned coal mines which are spread across seven States. He said, once all the mines become operational, they are expected to generate 32 thousand jobs. The Minister said, 43 coal mines have been auctioned since launch of Commercial Coal Mining in June 2020. Mr Joshi said, the demand for coal is expected to 1.5 billion tonnes by 2030.