Govt has institutionalised capacity building of its officials for getting maximum output, says Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that the government has institutionalised capacity building of its officials for getting maximum output.

Addressing the Assistant Section Officers (Probationers) of 2019 Batch at Institute of Secretariat Training and Management, ISTM, in New Delhi today, Dr Singh called upon civil servants to work towards fulfilling the expectations of a citizen in a diligent and result-oriented manner.

He lauded the role of training division of Department of Personnel and Training, DOPT and ISTM in their efforts to fulfil the vision of the Prime Minister in capacity building for all categories of Civil Servants.

On this occasion, the Minister also released a book titled “Transforming India-Governance for Atmanirbhar Bharat” and ISTM’s Journal on ‘Research on Training and Governance.