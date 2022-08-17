19th International Foodtech Kolkata 2022 exhibition gearing up to draw foreign and Indian companies

Kolkata: Over 130 major foreign and Indian food and hospitality sector companies and leading brands would participate at the eastern region’s largest food and hospitality exhibition – 19th International Foodtech Kolkata 2022 – to be held at the Biswa Bangla Milan Mela Prangan from 26 to 28 August (10 am to 6 pm), 2022.

The premier mega business to business (B2B) exhibition draws participants from packaging, confectionery, bakery, dairy and hotel and allied services sectors. The Expo, supported by seven major trade associations from the food industry and hospitality sectors, is being held in Kolkata after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As an impact of the pandemic, there has been a sea change globally in the line of food production. Automation, hygiene and safety have got a new impetus in the food and hospitality industry. The 19th International Foodtech Kolkata 2022 Exhibition will carry forward this message to the food manufacturers and their huge consumer base. Hygienic packaging will be the focal theme of International Foodtech 2022 this year,” said Mr Zakir Hossain, Convenor, 19th International Foodtech Kolkata 2022 while addressing a press conference in the presence of Mr Atikram Gupta, Secretary General of Hotel & Restaurant Association of Eastern India, Mr Rajat Budhraja, President, All Food Processors’ Association, Eastern Chapter and Mr Dhiman Das, President, Sweet & Savourite Entrepreneurs Association of Bengal.

From the “farm to fork” technology is revolutionising food production, manufacturing and processing while raising hygiene standards, shelf-life of foodstuffs, minimising wastage and recycling of waste materials. From culturing meats to contactless dining experiences and food delivery platforms, technology has streamlined the way fresh food reaches the end users. Equipment driven by smart technologies are cutting down energy costs in kitchens and restaurants across the country. The 19th International Foodtech Kolkata 2022 would highlight these themes.

“Eastern India’s food entrepreneurs generally go to other metropolitan cities to procure machinery and plants. The 19th International Foodtech 2022 Kolkata will provide a wide range of in-hand experience in this regard at the Exhibition,” Mr Hossain said.

Food industry as a whole is in the mode of automation or `contactless’ manufacturing, processing, packaging and delivery using smart technologies. Foodtech Kolkata 2022 will be a forum to showcase to the food industry how to reduce labour incentive techniques and practices and move towards consumer-friendly mechanisation and automation processes and techniques.

The West Bengal Food Processing Department will highlight various schemes and subsidies for setting up MSME food processing units in the state. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is participating for the first time to sensitise the entrepreneurs in the hospitality and food industry on food safety and standards. The Indian Institute of Packaging will highlight various technical courses of the packaging industry among young aspirants and also apprise them of the modern concepts in food packaging.

The mega Exhibition will showcase under one roof the latest products and services cutting across hotel, confectionery, equipment, catering equipment, tableware, food packaging technology, food flavours and additives, industrial refrigeration, hotel and food chain consumables and Bengali sweets and snacks. Various seminars and discussions on bakery & confectionery industry, culinary industry, sweets and snacks industry are conducted during the three-day Exhibition.