No directions given to provide EWS flats to Rohingyas in Delhi, clarifies Home Ministry

Home Ministry today clarified that it has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi.

Delhi government proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. Home Ministry said in a release that it has directed the Delhi government to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location at Kanchan Kunj, Madanpur Khadar as Home Ministry has already taken up the matter of deportation of illegal foreigners with the concerned country through the Ministry of External Affairs.

It said illegal foreigners are to be kept in the Detention Centre till their deportation as per law. Delhi government has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre and they have been directed to do it immediately.