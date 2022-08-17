Lok Sabha Speaker says youth has been behind all major changes that have taken place in the world

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that youth has been behind all the major changes that have taken place in the world. Mr Birla was addressing the 7th Convocation Ceremony of Central University of Rajasthan, Ajmer yesterday. Lok sabha speaker said that Youth played the biggest role in the freedom struggle of our country.

He said the biggest asset of any country is the youth of that country because they have within them the potential and energy of positive change. Mr Birla also said the youth in India today are at the forefront of economic transformation. The number of Unicorns in the country and the number of start-ups is increasing rapidly in the world because today’s youth is innovative and skilled entrepreneurs. He Birla stressed that today’s youth is not job seeker but job giver.

Mr Birla appealed to the youth to actively participate in the political processes of the country. Responsibility of the youth does not end with casting vote, but they should keep an eye on the proceedings of the House and the work of the representatives. The youth of India have a larger role to ensure that Parliament functions smoothly for effective and productive dialogue, he said.