NTPC Bongaigaon and BTC Strengthen Ties: Shri Akhilesh Singh and Shri Pramod Boro Discuss Collaborative Initiatives

Shri Akhilesh Singh, Head of Project (HOP) and Business Unit Head at NTPC Bongaigaon, had a productive meeting with Shri Pramod Boro, Hon’ble Chief Executive Member of BTC NTPC recently. The meeting highlighted the collaborative efforts between NTPC and the BTC Administration, focusing on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), sustainability, and environmental conservation.

Shri Pramod Boro appreciated the diligent efforts of NTPC in these crucial areas and lauded the company’s commitment to powering the nation 24×7. He acknowledged the significant impact of NTPC’s initiatives on the community and the environment.

During the interaction, Shri Akhilesh Singh briefed Shri Boro on various ongoing and upcoming initiatives of NTPC. He expressed gratitude towards the BTC administration for their unwavering support in key areas such as digital literacy classes, skill development, sanitation, empowerment, and health. These initiatives are designed to uplift and empower the local communities, contributing to the overall development and well-being of the region.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from NTPC Bongaigaon, including Shri Onkar Nath, AGM (HR), Shri Roshan Dungdung, DGM (HR), and Smt Aduity Thakuri, CSR Executive and officials of BTC Administration. Their presence depicts the commitment of NTPC’s leadership towards enhancing community engagement and fostering sustainable development.

NTPC remains dedicated to its mission of sustainable growth and community development, ensuring that its operations benefit not just the nation but also the local communities in which it operates.