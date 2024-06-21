Business

GSP Power Projects authorised GOEM of Mahindra Powerol, launches CPCBIV+ emission standard compliant range of Diesel Generator sets

By OdAdmin

 

Bhubaneswar : GSP Power Projects authorised GOEM of Mahindra Powerol, one of the leading diesel generator manufacturers, today announced the launch of its latest CPCBIV+ emission standard compliant range of Diesel Generator sets.

The CPCBIV+ Genset was launched by Mr. Sumit Gupta, General Manager, Retail Sales, Mr. Susanta Das, Regional Sales Manager, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Mr. Rabi Shankar Singh, Area Sales Manager, Odisha, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd in presence of Mr. Rajeev Singh, Senior Manager, HKVA & Projects, Mr. Swapan Grover, Managing Director, GSP Power Projects (Retail Division) and Mr. Debadutta Roy, Managing Director, TRS Engineering, authorised Sales &Service dealer of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Speaking at the launch Mr. Sumit Gupta, General Manager, Retail Sales, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said, Mahindra Group has a long-term commitment of preserving and improving the environment. With the introduction of CPCBIV+ Genset Mahindra demonstrates its commitment in embracing clean technology and contributing to a sustainable energy future.

With new CPCBIV+ technology now Mahindra Powerol DG set becomes more reliable, fuel efficient, and compact in design. These gensets are available in the range of 5 kVA to 625 kVA. The company has already commenced production of the new series of generators and hundreds of units are already running successfully in different parts of India.

 

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.