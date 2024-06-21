GSP Power Projects authorised GOEM of Mahindra Powerol, launches CPCBIV+ emission standard compliant range of Diesel Generator sets

Bhubaneswar : GSP Power Projects authorised GOEM of Mahindra Powerol, one of the leading diesel generator manufacturers, today announced the launch of its latest CPCBIV+ emission standard compliant range of Diesel Generator sets.

The CPCBIV+ Genset was launched by Mr. Sumit Gupta, General Manager, Retail Sales, Mr. Susanta Das, Regional Sales Manager, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Mr. Rabi Shankar Singh, Area Sales Manager, Odisha, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd in presence of Mr. Rajeev Singh, Senior Manager, HKVA & Projects, Mr. Swapan Grover, Managing Director, GSP Power Projects (Retail Division) and Mr. Debadutta Roy, Managing Director, TRS Engineering, authorised Sales &Service dealer of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Speaking at the launch Mr. Sumit Gupta, General Manager, Retail Sales, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said, Mahindra Group has a long-term commitment of preserving and improving the environment. With the introduction of CPCBIV+ Genset Mahindra demonstrates its commitment in embracing clean technology and contributing to a sustainable energy future.

With new CPCBIV+ technology now Mahindra Powerol DG set becomes more reliable, fuel efficient, and compact in design. These gensets are available in the range of 5 kVA to 625 kVA. The company has already commenced production of the new series of generators and hundreds of units are already running successfully in different parts of India.