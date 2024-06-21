AIIMS Bhubaneswar celebrates 10th International Day of Yoga

– Yoga plays a significant role in fostering individual and societal well-being

Bhubaneswar : “Yoga for Self and Society,” the theme for this year, highlights yoga’s dual role in fostering individual and societal well-being, encouraging grassroots participation and the spread of yoga in rural areas, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas on the occasion of 10th International Day of Yoga. Through a message, Dr. Biswas has emphasized the profound impact of yoga on young minds and bodies, aiming to unite thousands in the practice and promote global health and wellness.

10th International Day of Yoga has been celebrated today by the department of AYUSH, AIIMS Bhubaneswar at Director’s Lawn in collaboration with the NSS Unit of the national institute. A special yoga session with the theme “Yoga for Self and Society,” was graced by DEAN Dr. P R Mohapatra, Medical Superintendent(I/c) Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, DDA, Lt. Col. Abhijeet Sarkar, HOD/AYUSH & SMO Dr. Prasanta Kumar Sahoo. Among others, faculties, MBBS, Nursing, Para-medical students, officers, employees and public participated in the Yoga session. While Yoga Instructor Santosh Kumar Sahu practised Yoga, Dr. Ajit Kumar Pradhan extended the vote of thanks.

To mark the day, yoga sessions also organised earlier at CHC, Tangi and OPD foyer of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

It may be noted here that AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been taking all steps to promote Aayush among people. Also, the institute has started Yoga at the workplace to reduce stress and workload.