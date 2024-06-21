CSIR-IMMT Celebrated 10th International Yoga Day with Enthusiasm

Bhubaneswar : CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (CSIR-IMMT) today marked the 10th International Yoga Day with a vibrant celebration held in SS Bhatnagar Hall of CSIR-IMMT. The event was conducted under the chairmanship of Dr. Ramanuj Narayan, Director, CSIR IMMT, Bhubaneswar. The theme of today’s event was “yoga for self and society”

The programme started with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony and the National anthem.

Through his inaugural speech Hon’ble Chief Guest Suresh Kumar Mohapatra, Pranta Pradhan (Odisha) of Bharatiya Yoga Sansthan, motivated the audience and emphasized on the impact of Yoga in everyday life and how it should be incorporated to the quality of one’s day-to-day life.”

Dr. Ramanuj Narayan, felicitated Yoga instructors from Bharatiya yoga Sansthan Ms. Manjula Mishra, Mr. K.V Apprao, Ms. Anusuya Behera, Mr.Pragyan Pattanik.

Dr. Ramanuj Narayan, Director of CSIR-IMMT Bhubaneswar, extended a warm welcome to all dignitaries and participants, expressing gratitude for their presence. The audience participated in an interactive session and discussed about the importance of International Yoga Day and the role of Yoga in our day-to-day life.

Scientists and staff members of CSIR-IMMT actively participated in the programme, guided by yoga instructors from Indian Yoga organizations who facilitated yoga sessions throughout the occasion.

Dr. Manish Kumar coordinated the program, ensuring its smooth execution, while the vote of thanks was delivered by Shree Abhaya Kumar Sahoo.