Norway Delegation visits JNPA; Economic development through mutual co-operation at the core of the meet

Mumbai: On 28th March 2022, Mr. Arne Jan Flolo, Consul General, Norwegian Consulate, Mumbai and other delegates from Norway visited Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s premier container port, to boost the cooperation between India and Norway. The representatives received a warm ceremonial welcome from Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Dy. Chairman, JNPA, on their arrival at JNPA.

Having conversations with delegations from Norway, Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Dy. Chairman, JNPA, said, “Both the countries share a mutual vision of bolstering countries’ economic development through the port and maritime sector. Norway is an ally of JNPA; the novel developments, technological innovations, and initiatives for sustainable growth in both countries will help each other take Exim trade to new heights.”

Further, a film presentation was screened for the Norwegian delegates to highlight developmental projects like JNPA SEZ, Vadhvan Port, Additional Liquid Cargo Jetty, Fourth Container Terminal, 3rd line rail connectivity from Jasai to JNPA, etc. at JNPA. These projects signify that JNPA is multifaceted and provides ‘ease of operation’ in the Exim trade, making JNPA the only port to offer such vast amenities to its customers and stakeholders.

Highlighting the strong cooperation with JNPA during their visit, Mr. Arne Jan Flolo, Consul General, Norwegian Consulate, Mumbai, said, “the projects going on at JNPA are very impressive and with futuristic goals, especially in terms of sustainable development and green initiatives. Norway and JNPA will look forward to coming up with novel solutions and technology through cooperation to combat the climate crisis.”