New Delhi: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) appoints Gaurav Negi as Chief Financial Officer effective April 01, 2022.

Jiten Chopra, IndiGo’s CFO has submitted his resignation to pursue other interests. Gaurav Negi, currently IndiGo’s SVP & Head of Governance, Risk and Compliance will assume the position of CFO at IndiGo. Gaurav has a rich and diverse experience of 23 years in all aspects of Finance, Accounting, Governance and Compliance. At GE, where he worked before joining IndiGo in December 2021, he had held senior management positions across multiple countries and industries managing progressive and responsible positions. Gaurav’s last position at GE was as their Asia Pacific CFO for On Shore Wind, segment of GE Renewable Energy.

Mr. Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said, “We are delighted to announce Gaurav’s appointment as our CFO. His vast experience at several GE companies across the world, will be extremely helpful for IndiGo and will aptly support our efforts to move to an even higher level of Governance, Risk Management and Compliance. I also want to thank Jiten Chopra, our outgoing CFO for all his contributions during the last two years.”

Gaurav Negi said, “I am delighted to be part of the IndiGo team and look forward to contributing with my experiences across industries, as we reinforce the business to chart sustainable and profitable growth.”

During his long tenure at GE, Gaurav led diverse financial, process and compliance teams across several businesses and geographies. In these roles, he developed, drove, and delivered strategic long-term plans and short-term operating plan to drive growth. He had also championed several lean projects and worked on business development deals in Europe.