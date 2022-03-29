Agriculture and Food Processing Industry Expo – 2020 helped the Nation to explore new areas of collaboration for Indian entities : Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi : With participation from Central and State Governments, corporate, and startups, Expo-2020 Dubai is helped the Nation to explore new areas of collaboration for Indian entities and position itself as a global economic hub. India Innovation Hub at the India Pavilion also helped in building on India’s strength as the third-largest incubator of unicorns and has displayed innovations of many Indian startups so far. The platform captured the attention of Indian as well as global investors assisting the startup ecosystem bloom. This platform offered a massive opportunity for exploring business prospects and laying the foundation for future strategic engagements.The expo was meant to showcase India’s potential and strength with respect to different sectors including food and agriculture.

Sectors from India participated in the Dubai Expo 2020:

Millets Organic & Horticulture Technology & Innovations (Digital Agriculture and Startups) Allied Sector (Food basket to the world – Fisheries, Dairy, Meat, Poultry and Ready to Eat/Ready to consume food products)

The objective of the Dubai Expo event was to showcase countries offering to the world and aims to forge new partnerships & inspire ground-breaking solutions across key industries worldwide.

The participation during ‘Food Agriculture and Livelihoods’ theme was also focused upon establishing linkages for the future development in the agriculture and allied sectors. During this period, many meetings were organized with different countries for deepening of relationship and also to explore opportunities for collaboration pertaining to trade development with focus on export, technology transfer, capacity buildings, etc.

The senior level delegation from India met with senior officials and investors from – UAE, Myanmar, Zimbabwe, Vietnam, Morocco, Indonesia, and Argentina, UAE is a significant market for agricultural produce from India, the delegation interacted with key officials from the prominent companies like Al Dahra, Grand Hypermarket, Lulu Hypermarket, RNZ enterprises, Choithram group, Aqua Bridge, Sharaf Group, Jaleel holdings, DP World, Transworld etc.

Both the Government as well as private sector players explored areas of cooperation in agriculture, food processing, diary & animal husbandry and fisheries sector, in order to boost business and strengthen the trade relation the sidelines of Dubai Expo.

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar in Lok Sabha today.