Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) for rural electrification works

New Delhi : The Government of India launched Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) in December, 2014 for rural electrification works including separation of agriculture and non-agriculture feeders, strengthening and augmentation of sub-transmission & distribution infrastructure, metering at distribution transformers/feeders/consumers and electrification of villages across the country. As reported by the States, all the inhabited un-electrified census villages stand electrified on 28th April, 2018 across the country. Under DDUGJY, 18,374 un-electrified census villages were reported to be electrified from 2014-15 till 28.04.2018. A total of 1,27,68,620 households have been covered under DDUGJY.

This information was given by R.K Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.